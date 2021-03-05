Kansas City metro adds less than 75 new COVID-19 cases, deaths at local hospital down

The Kansas City metropolitan area added fewer than 75 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 73 cases for a total of 139,262 cases to date.

That dropped the seven-day average for new cases to 101. The average has not been this low since June 17, according to data maintained by The Star. One week ago, the average sat at 187 and two weeks ago, it was 212.

Three deaths were reported in Kansas City, raising the metro’s total to 2,023.

The University of Kansas Health System had 15 patients hospitalized for the virus, up one from Thursday. Three patients were in the intensive care unit with one on a ventilator.

“We haven’t seen an inpatient death since Feb. 24 which is an amazing trend cause we were seeing them, multiple every day,” said Amanda Cackler, director of quality and safety at the health system.

On Friday, Kansas confirmed 295,861 cases including 4,812 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 2.7%.

The state has distributed 1,015,940 doses of the vaccine with 658,459 administered, covering 15.1% of the population, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Missouri reported 479,966 cases including 8,158 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 4.3%.

The state has administered 1,447,135 vaccine doses, covering 15.5% of the population, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Missouri has received 1,900,855 doses with 1,458,439 administered. Numbers vary due to a lag in reporting.

Across the country, more than 28.8 million people have contracted the virus and 522,188 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.