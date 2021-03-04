Vaccines will be available at these Kansas City-area pharmacies starting next week

Eligible Missourians will be able to go to select pharmacies for a COVID-19 vaccine starting next week, Gov. Mike Parson’s office announced Thursday.

The participating pharmacies include five in Kansas City, and one each in Independence, Lee’s Summit and Grandview. State officials said they chose 161 pharmacies across the state according to “ability, location, and population.” Each will be able to give out 200 initial doses a week for at least the next three weeks.

Those doses will be coming from the state’s weekly supply, which is expected to increase. Some pharmacies, including those at Wal-Mart, Health Mart and Hy-Vee locations, have already been receiving doses directly from the federal government.

Parson also said to expect more National Guard-hosted mass vaccination events in the Kansas City region in the next month as vaccine supplies increase. The administration has faced criticism for placing these events in rural areas while relying mainly on large hospital systems to vaccinate urban populations.

The share of vaccines received by local health departments will also nearly double next week.

Currently, Missourians eligible to receive the vaccine include health care workers, senior citizens and those with certain pre-existing conditions. Starting March 15, eligibility will expand to teachers, grocery store workers, bus drivers and other “critical infrastructure” workers.

Participating pharmacies in the state’s Region A, a broad swath of western Missouri that includes Kansas City:

Platte County:

Auburn Pharmacy #230 in Parkville

Phillips Family Pharmacy in Riverside

Clay County:

Auburn Pharmacy #215 in Smithville

Price Chopper #11 in Kansas City

Price Chopper #21 in Kansas City

Summers Pharmacy in Kearney

Ray County:

C and C Discount Pharmacy in Richmond

Carroll County:

Jodis Family Pharmacy in Carrollton

Hometown Pharmacy in Carrollton

Jackson County:

Auburn Pharmacy #210 in Independence

Price Chopper #16 in Grandview

Price Chopper #18 in Kansas City

Price Chopper #43 in Lee’s Summit

Spalitto’s Pharmacy in Kansas City

UMKC School of Pharmacy in Kansas City

Lafayette County:

Auburn Pharmacy in Higginsville

Saline County:

Hometown Pharmacy in Marshall

Summers Pharmacy in Marshall

Summers Pharmacy in Slater

Cass County:

Drexel Pharmacy in Drexel

Price Chopper #37 in Harrisonville

Johnson County:

Summers Pharmacy in Warrensburg

Pettis County:

Plaza West Pharmacy in Sedalia

Bates County:

Summers Pharmacy #3 in Butler

Auburn Pharmacy #250 in Rich Hill

Henry County:

Summers Pharmacy in Clinton

Benton County:

J and D Truecare Pharmacy in Warsaw

State officials said interested residents should contact the pharmacies directly.