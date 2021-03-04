Coronavirus

Vaccines will be available at these Kansas City-area pharmacies starting next week

JEFFERSON CITY

Eligible Missourians will be able to go to select pharmacies for a COVID-19 vaccine starting next week, Gov. Mike Parson’s office announced Thursday.

The participating pharmacies include five in Kansas City, and one each in Independence, Lee’s Summit and Grandview. State officials said they chose 161 pharmacies across the state according to “ability, location, and population.” Each will be able to give out 200 initial doses a week for at least the next three weeks.

Those doses will be coming from the state’s weekly supply, which is expected to increase. Some pharmacies, including those at Wal-Mart, Health Mart and Hy-Vee locations, have already been receiving doses directly from the federal government.

Parson also said to expect more National Guard-hosted mass vaccination events in the Kansas City region in the next month as vaccine supplies increase. The administration has faced criticism for placing these events in rural areas while relying mainly on large hospital systems to vaccinate urban populations.

The share of vaccines received by local health departments will also nearly double next week.

Currently, Missourians eligible to receive the vaccine include health care workers, senior citizens and those with certain pre-existing conditions. Starting March 15, eligibility will expand to teachers, grocery store workers, bus drivers and other “critical infrastructure” workers.

Participating pharmacies in the state’s Region A, a broad swath of western Missouri that includes Kansas City:

Platte County:

Clay County:

Ray County:

Carroll County:

Jackson County:

Lafayette County:

Saline County:

Cass County:

Johnson County:

Pettis County:

Bates County:

Henry County:

Benton County:

State officials said interested residents should contact the pharmacies directly.

