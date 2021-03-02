Kansas City metro adds less than 100 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths

The Kansas City metropolitan area added fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas added 78 cases for a total of 138,883 cases to date.

The seven-day average for new cases dropped to 131. The last time the average was this low was June 22, according to data maintained by The Star. One week ago, the average was 206 and two weeks ago, it was 203.

The metro added seven deaths, including one in Jackson County, one in Wyandotte County and five in Johnson County. The area has recorded a total of 1,996 deaths since the pandemic began.

The University of Kansas Health System reported 15 patients hospitalized for the virus, down one from Monday. Four patients were in the intensive care unit with one on a ventilator.

On Tuesday, Missouri confirmed 478,682 cases including 7,932 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 4.6%.

The state has administered 1,315,867 doses of the vaccine, covering 14.2% of the population, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The state has received 1,709,605 doses with 1,383,543 administered, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Numbers differ because of a lag in reporting.

Kansas reported 294,302 cases including 4,743 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 4.6%.

The state has distributed 805,480 doses of the vaccine with 584,468 administered, covering 13.5% of the population, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Across the country, more than 28.7 million people have contracted the virus and 515,899 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.