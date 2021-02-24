KC area’s weekly average for new COVID cases dips below 200 for first time since July

The Kansas City metropolitan area added more than 150 COVID-19 cases, dropping the rolling average for new cases below 200 for the first time since July.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson County and Wyandotte counties in Kansas added 166 cases for a total of 138,130 cases to date.

The seven-day average for new cases fell to 194. One week ago, the average sat at 204 and two weeks ago, it was 283, according to data maintained by The Star.

The last time the average was below 200 was July 2.

Jackson and Johnson counties each added one death, raising the metro’s total to 1,977.

The University of Kansas Health System reported 27 patients hospitalized for the virus, down from 27 on Tuesday. Seven patients were in the intensive care unit with five on ventilators.

Dana Hawkinson, medical director of infection prevention and control, said the health system is now using only one intensive care unit for COVID-19 patients.

On Wednesday, Kansas confirmed 292,837 cases and 4,724 deaths total. The monthly positive test rate was 5%.

The state has distributed 694,720 doses with 506,401 doses administered, covering 12% of the state, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said.

Missouri reported 476,351 cases and 7,894 deaths to date. The seven-day positive test rate was 6.2%.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 1,084,528 doses have been administered, covering 11.8% of the population. Numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that Missouri has received 1,315,095 doses and administered 1,110,913. Figures vary due to reporting lags, health officials have said.

Across the country, more than 28.3 million people have contracted the virus and 504,135 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.