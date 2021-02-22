Kansas City metro adds 120 new COVID-19 cases, fewest in more than four months

The Kansas City metropolitan area added 120 new COVID-19 cases, the fewest number in more than four months.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson County and Wyandotte counties in Kansas has recorded a total of 137,697 cases to date.

The seven-day average for new cases fell to 206. One week ago, the average was 210 and two weeks ago, it was 297, according to data maintained by The Star.

The metro added one death, in Johnson County, raising the area’s total to 1,947.

The University of Kansas Health System had 36 patients hospitalized for the virus, down from 38 on Friday. Eleven patients were in the intensive care unit with six on ventilators.

On Monday, Kansas confirmed 291,715 cases including 4,643 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 5.1%.

The state has distributed 600,700 vaccine doses with 483,205 administered, covering 11.6% of the population, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said.

Missouri recorded 475,348 cases including 7,715 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 6.3%.

The state reported 1,029,785 vaccine doses had been administered, covering 11.5% of the population, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Missouri has received 1,275,555 doses with 1,103,908 administered. Health officials have said numbers vary due to a lag in reporting.

Across the country, more than 28.1 million people have contracted the virus and 499,902 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.