More COVID vaccine clinics coming to Johnson County megachurch. Here’s how to sign up

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission plans to give COVID-19 vaccines each week through May at Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, the hospital system announced Wednesday.

AdventHealth has vaccinated more than 3,000 people so far at two community clinics at the megachurch, the hospital said. The first clinic was held on Feb. 6.

But you can’t just show up; the clinics are by appointment only. AdventHealth is receiving the vaccines from the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, which is using local hospitals to widen distribution.

For now, the clinics are open to seniors 65 and older who are residents of Kansas or Missouri — patients as well as the general public, hospital officials said.

AdventHealth is also reaching out to “vulnerable populations to eliminate barriers to receiving the vaccine,” the hospital system said in an announcement.

Eligible residents can sign up for alerts at adventhealth.com/coronavirus-resource-hub. The lucky ones will be contacted when it’s their turn to be vaccinated.

Others can go to the site to get their name in for when they eventually become eligible for a vaccine.

Hospital officials caution that vaccine supply remains limited, and spots fill up quickly because of high demand.

Kansas is currently vaccinating people in Phase 1 and 2 of its distribution plan, which includes residents 65 and older, emergency responders and some critical jobs. In Johnson and Wyandotte counties, that means teachers and child care workers. Wyandotte also includes other “high-contact” workers, such as grocery store employees.

Missouri is vaccinating residents eligible in its first three groups, which include people age 65 and older and those with certain high-risk health conditions. Teachers and other critical jobs will come later.