Kansas City metro adds more than 250 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths

The Kansas City metropolitan area added more than 250 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths on Wednesday.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 254 coronavirus cases for a total of 136,775 to date.

The seven-day average for new cases sits at 204. One week ago, the average was 283 and two weeks ago, it was 427, according to data maintained by The Star.

Kansas City added two deaths, Jackson County added three and Johnson County added six, raising the metro’s total to 1,878.

The University of Kansas Health System reported 31 patients hospitalized for the virus, up three from Tuesday. Eight are in the intensive care unit with two on ventilators.

Dana Hawkinson, medical director of infection prevention and control, said new cases have been dropping across the U.S.

“We should hopefully see even better numbers, I would hope in the next 10, 12, 14 days, as far as hospitalizations go, because we know those lag the number of infections,” he said.

On Wednesday, Kansas confirmed 288,717 cases including 4,521 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 5.3%.

A total of 581,975 vaccine doses have been distributed with 418,653 shots given, covering 10.4% of the population, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Missouri reported 472,741 cases including 7,470 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 6.6%.

The Department of Health and Senior Services said 910,338 doses of the vaccine had been administered, covering 10.6% of the state’s population. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that number as 892,006 with 1,138,675 vaccine doses delivered. Numbers vary due to a lag in reporting, health officials have said.

Across the country, more than 27.8 million people have contracted the virus and 489,748 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.