Weekly average of new COVID-19 cases in Kansas City metro continues to drop

Registered Nurse Katie Hanrahan greets COVID-19 survivor Toan Nguyen as he was being discharged in January from Research Medical Center in Kansas City after nearly four-month battle with the coronavirus. The weekly average of new coronavirus cases in the Kansas City metro area continues to fall. tljungblad@kcstar.com

As the weekly average of daily new cases continues to fall, the Kansas City metropolitan area added more than 260 cases and two deaths of the coronavirus on Tuesday since Sunday, the last day The Star collected data.

The area, which encompasses Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, gained 267 COVID-19 cases for a total of 136,521 to date, according to data from area health agencies.

The seven-day average of new cases was 186. One week ago it was 295 and two weeks ago it was 441.

Kansas City has recorded 36,355 cases and 478 deaths to date.

Jackson County stands at 354 deaths — up by two — and 29,516 cases.

Clay County has recorded 7,743 cases and 137 deaths. Platte County stands at 38 deaths and 3,042 cases.

On the Kansas side, Johnson County has recorded 42,477 cases to date and 613 deaths. Wyandotte County, with 247 deaths, has recorded 17,378 cases.

There have been 1,867 deaths across the metro.

As of Monday, Kansas confirmed 287,450 cases including 4,406 deaths, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The monthly positive test rate was 5.4%.

A total of 572,275 doses of the vaccine have been distributed in Kansas and 394,523 doses were administered, which covers 10% of the population.

Missouri reported a total of 472,143 cases and 7,458 deaths to date. The seven-day positive test rate was 6.6%.

The state has administered 886,800 doses of the vaccine, covering 10.5% of the population, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1,138,575 doses have been delivered with 878,941 administered. Numbers vary, health officials have said, because of a reporting lag.

Across the country, more than 27.7 million people have contracted the virus and 487,495 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, nearly 109.4 million have been infected and more than 2.4 million have died.