KC metro adds over 300 COVID-19 cases, continuing downward trend of new infections

The Kansas City metropolitan area added more than 300 more COVID-19 cases, continuing its downward trend in new cases.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 313 coronavirus cases for a total of 135,220 to date.

The seven-day average for new cases fell to 295. One week ago, the average sat at 441 and two weeks ago, it hit 589, according to data maintained by The Star.

Eight new deaths were reported Tuesday with one in Jackson County, two in Johnson County and five in Wyandotte County, raising the metro’s total to 1,794.

The University of Kansas Health System reported 29 patients being treated for the virus, up two from Monday. Eleven are in the intensive care unit with five on ventilators.

On Tuesday, Missouri confirmed 467,313 cases including 7,149 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 7.7%.

The state has administered 716,038 vaccine doses, covering 8.9% of the population. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 643,439 doses had been administered with a total of 961,525 delivered. Data varies because of a lag in reporting, health officials have said.

Kansas reported 282,960 cases including 4,197 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 5.9%.

The state has distributed 492,250 doses of the vaccine with 303,691 administered, which is 8% of the population.

Across the country, more than 27.1 million people have contracted the virus and 466,991 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 2.3 million deaths worldwide.