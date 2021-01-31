KC metro adds 314 COVID-19 cases, again recording fewest new cases since October

The Kansas City metropolitan area added 314 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths Sunday, according to area health agencies.

On Saturday, 348 new COVID-19 cases were added. Before Saturday, the last time fewer than 350 new daily cases were reported was October.

As of Sunday, 1,701 total deaths have been reported across the Kansas City metro area since the pandemic began.

To date, at least 132,558 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in the metro, which encompasses Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas.

As of Sunday, the seven-day rolling average for new cases in the Kansas City metro sat at 481. One week ago, it was 583. Two weeks ago, it was 726.

Johnson County, where both of Sunday’s deaths were reported, tallies the greatest number of infections in the metro, at 41,110. The county has also suffered the most deaths, with 571.

Kansas City has reported 440 COVID-19 deaths and 35,622 cases to date. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’s COVID-19 data for Jackson, Clay and Platte counties does not include the cases discovered within Kansas City’s city limits.

On Sunday, Missouri reported more than 458,819 cases to date, including 6,748 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 9.4%.

Missouri has distributed 835,400 doses of the vaccine and administered 444,384 doses, according to the most recent data published Saturday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Friday, the most recent day in which numbers were reported, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 274,685 cases, including 3,779 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 8.8%.

Kansas has distributed 413,350 doses of the vaccine and administered 221,469, according to the CDC.

Across the country, more than 26.1 million people have contracted the virus and more than 440,600 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, more than 102.8 million people have tested positive for the virus and more than 2.2 million have died.