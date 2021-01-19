Coronavirus deaths top 400,000 in US. ‘Not going to be some magical solution’

Coronavirus has killed more than 400,000 people in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. reached the grim milestone Tuesday, almost one year since the first COVID-19 case was reported in the country and a little over a month after passing 300,000 coronavirus deaths on Dec. 14, The New York Times reported.

There have been more than 95 million confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus worldwide, with more than 2 million deaths, according to the university. More than 24 million cases have been confirmed in the United States.

The U.S. leads the world in coronavirus deaths, followed by Brazil with more than 210,000 deaths and India with more than 150,000 deaths.

More than 41,000 people in New York have died of the coronavirus, followed by more than 33,000 in California and more than 32,000 in Texas, the university says.

In comparison, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the 2019-20 seasonal flu killed 22,000 people nationally. A 2009 swine flu pandemic killed more than 12,000 people in the United States.

Coronavirus deaths will soon pass the 405,000-person toll of World War II in the United States, The Washington Post reported. The pandemic death toll has already exceeded U.S. war deaths from Vietnam, Korea and World War I.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, chosen by President-elect Joe Biden to lead the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told CBS News she expects the COVID-19 death toll to pass 500,000 in February.

“I think we still have some dark weeks ahead,” Walensky said, according to the network, even as vaccines roll out across the nation.

“We’re not going to hide from the fact that is going to be a tremendous effort that is going to require the hard work of millions of Americans,” said Rep. Bill Foster, D-Ill., CNN reported. “It’s not going to be some magical solution.”

The 400,000-death milestone comes on the last full day in office for President Donald Trump, blamed by many for downplaying the coronavirus threat.

The coronavirus outbreak began in December 2019 in Wuhan, China, possibly after the virus passed to humans from bats and pangolins, a scaly anteater, McClatchy News reported.

COVID-19, named because it’s a new type of coronavirus first seen in 2019, comes from a family of viruses responsible for the common cold, SARS, MERS and other respiratory ailments.