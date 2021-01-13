Kansas moves to ‘top tier’ of COVID-19 vaccinations, still in bottom 50% of all states

Kansas is now ranked in the top tier nationally for COVID-19 vaccinations, Gov. Laura Kelly said during her State of the State address Tuesday.

The state reported vaccinating 84,555 residents as of Tuesday. That’s just under 3% of the population.

“We are working as quickly as we can to safely, efficiently deliver the vaccine to all Kansans,” Kelly said.

The data point is not as favorable as it sounds. According to CDC data, 44 of the 50 states are defined as “top tier,” meaning that at least 2,000 per 100,000 residents have been vaccinated. Kansas still ranks in what amounts to the bottom half of that sizable first tier, with 2,600 per 100,000 residents receiving the first dose of the vaccine.

The state was ranked last of all states for vaccine distribution earlier this month, which Kelly credited to a “reporting lag.” She also said distribution depends heavily on how many vaccines the state receives from the federal government.

Kansas has received 193,175 vaccines so far — enough for 6,600 people per 100,000. That’s compared to other states like California and New York, where vaccines are available for over 8,000 people per 100,000.

Kelly said she expects Phase 2 of her vaccination plan to begin by the end of the month. That phase will include people over 65, some essential workers, and those in congregate living.

While it will likely be months before the general public can receive the vaccine, Kelly emphasized vaccination is how the state will get through the public health crisis. She reiterated health practices like wearing masks and avoiding gatherings, and encouraged Kansans to get the vaccine when it becomes available to them.

“There’s been a lot of misinformation out there about the vaccines. Internet conspiracy theories. Complete nonsense,” Kelly said. “Make no mistake, the science behind the vaccines is solid.”

“We are not out of the woods here. Not by a long shot. Our hospitals are strained and this virus continues to kill our loved ones and our neighbors. But, we will get through this crisis, with the vaccines.”