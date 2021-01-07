Johnson County library branch closes due to COVID-19 exposure

A Johnson County Library branch in Lenexa temporarily closed on Thursday after a potential COVID-19 exposure, officials said.

The Lenexa City Center Branch, at 8778 Penrose Lane, is expected to reopen at noon Tuesday, according to a news release. The drive-thru window also will be closed until then, as well as the lobby for returns and pickups.

Officials said the library will be deep cleaned during the closure.

“All staff who were potentially exposed have been notified through contact tracing, and affected staff will be quarantining and monitoring for symptoms before returning to work,” officials said in the release. “Library staff is working with the health department to determine any additional necessary steps and will continue all health and safety protocols, such as masks and social distancing, to minimize risk of exposure.”

Johnson County Library’s other 13 branches remain open.

The county continues to report widespread transmission of coronavirus. During Thursday’s Johnson County Board of Commissioners meeting, Sanmi Areola, public health director, warned that his department and hospitals are strained as they work to keep up with the high number of new cases and hospitalizations.

In total, Johnson County has reported 35,969 COVID-19 cases. And 487 residents have died from the virus.