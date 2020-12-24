While hunkered down during a deadly pandemic, moments to be grateful for emerged

A pandemic hit us early in 2020 and will forever change our lives.

During this devastating time, we have learned what is important to us as human beings, as Americans and as Kansas Citians.

The coronavirus rolled onto our shores from foreign soil and spread across our land like nothing we’ve seen in over a century … well beyond the age of most people alive today.

Much to our horror, people started dying and soon the numbers rose faster than the gallons ticker on a gasoline pump.

However, during this dreary year, there are reasons for us to be grateful. And the things we are grateful for are as individual as holding the hand of a loved one or hearing the crack of a bat at the ballpark.

Looking back at 2020, I doubt that anyone will remember this year fondly. However, when tasked with doing a year end video, video producer Monty Davis decided to focus on what he has been grateful for this year, and produced this video column looking back at year that can’t be in the rear-view mirror fast enough.