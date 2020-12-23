KC metro adds over 1,100 new COVID cases as average for deaths hits record high

After a dip in new cases earlier in the week, the Kansas City metropolitan area added more than 1,100 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 1,118 cases for a total of 104,345 to date.

That bumped the seven-day average for new cases from 850 on Tuesday to 875. One week ago, the average was 966 and two weeks ago it sat at 1,054, according to data maintained by The Star.

The metro also added 24 deaths. Nine deaths were reported in Kansas City, five were in Jackson County, nine were in Johnson County and one was in Wyandotte County, raising the area’s total to 1,281. At 12.7, the seven-day average for new daily deaths is at a record high .

The University of Kansas Health System reported 73 patients hospitalized for the virus, down from 76 on Tuesday. Of the 73, 28 were in the intensive care unit with 20 on ventilators.

As Christmas approaches, doctors at the health system said the public needs to remain vigilant about the virus.

“It will be so critical to watch what happens over the holiday season because we know that’s where the next pressure’s going to come, people are gathering,” said Steve Stites, chief medical officer at the health system. “Remember to follow the rules of infection prevention and control: wear your mask, keep your distance, wash your hands, cough into your elbow, don’t go outside if you’re sick.”

On Wednesday, Kansas confirmed 209,689 cases including 2,507 deaths. There were 1,014 hospitalizations with 33% of ICU beds available. The monthly positive test rate was 13.6%.

Missouri reported 373,580 cases including 5,255 deaths. There were 2,716 hospitalizations with 24% of ICU beds remaining. The seven-day positive test rate was 17.1%.

Across the country, more than 18.3 million people have contracted the virus and 324,496 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.