COVID-19 cases on the rise again in Kansas City metro, with 8 more deaths reported

The Kansas City metropolitan area added more than 1,200 COVID-19 cases Friday, the most in nearly two weeks.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 1,296 cases for a total of 86,466 to date.

The last time the metro added that many cases was Nov. 21.

New cases dipped following the Thanksgiving holiday, but have surpassed 1,000 cases for two consecutive days now.

The seven-day average for new cases was 886 Friday. One week ago, it was 1,094. Two weeks ago, it was 1,190.

Eight more deaths were reported in the metro. Kansas City, Jackson County and Wyandotte County each added one, while Johnson County added five, bringing the metro’s total to 1,064.

The University of Kansas Health System reported 87 coronavirus patients, down two from Thursday. Forty-six of the patients were in the ICU with 30 on ventilators.

“We’re stable right now,” said Dana Hawkinson, medical director of infection prevention and control.

It’s still too early to tell if there will be another surge from the Thanksgiving holiday, the health system said.

On Friday, Kansas confirmed 168,295 cases including 1,786 deaths. There were 1,143 patients admitted to hospitals for the virus and 30% of ICU beds were available. The monthly positive test rate was 18%.

Missouri reported 313,421 cases including 4,122 deaths. There were 2,803 hospitalizations and 19% of ICU beds were open. The seven-day positive test rate was 20.4%.

The state said Friday that it has secured commitments for about 339,000 vaccine doses this month. That would cover all nursing home residents in addition to health care workers who were already considered priority for the vaccine.

Across the country, more than 14.2 million people have contracted the virus and 277,693 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.