Over half of KU Health System’s COVID patients in the ICU as KC metro adds 775 cases

Health officials continue to worry about the high COVID-19 hospitalization rates in the Kansas City metro area, especially with more than half of the patients being treated with the virus at The University of Kansas Health System requiring intensive care.

The KU Health System reported 101 patients being treated for the virus on Tuesday, one less than Monday’s record of 102.

“Fifty-three of those — so over 50% — are in the ICU and of those, 24 are on the ventilator so still very, very high,” said Dana Hawkinson, medical director of infection prevention and control.

The Kansas City metro area reported 21 more deaths on Tuesday.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 775 cases for a total of 83,357 to date.

However, the seven-day average for new cases sits at 923, the lowest it has been since Nov. 9. One week ago, it was 1,156. Two weeks ago, it was 1,092, according to data maintained by The Star.

High hospitalization rates are expected to continue for at least a couple more weeks, said David Wild, vice president of performance improvement at the health system.

“That’s assuming, which I think is a concern, ... that the impact of Thanksgiving is not another increase in new cases, and we’re all worried about that,” Wild said.

On Tuesday, Missouri confirmed 302,691 cases including 4,006 deaths. There were 2,599 hospitalizations and 20% of ICU beds remaining. The seven-day positive test rate was 20.5%.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services conducted its weekly review of death certificates, resulting in a jump in deaths. Eight were reported in Kansas City, three were in Jackson County and four were in Clay County. In Kansas, Johnson County reported four deaths and Wyandotte County added two, raising the metro’s total to 1,032.

Kansas reported 157,446 cases including 1,560 deaths. There were 854 hospitalizations and 39% of ICU beds available. The monthly positive test rate was 18.4%.

Across the country, more than 13.6 million people have contracted the virus and 269,192 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.