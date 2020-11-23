‘It is a critical time’: KC metro adds over 750 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

The COVID-19 situation is reaching a crescendo across the Kansas City metropolitan area just as families prep their Thanksgiving holiday plans.

“Right now, we’re on fire,” said Steve Stites, chief medical officer for The University of Kansas Health System.

The KC metro added more than 750 COVID-19 cases Monday as hospitals in the region reported record numbers of patients being treated for the virus.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 781 cases for a total of 75,907 to date.

The seven-day average for new cases was 1,182. One week ago, it was 1,108. Two weeks ago, it was 859, according to data maintained by The Star.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Five more deaths were reported Monday. One was in Clay County, three were in Johnson County and one was in Wyandotte County, raising the metro’s total to 954.

In Kansas City, the health department reported the 2-week positive test rate was 46.8% during the period Oct. 25-Nov. 7, the most recent data available.

The University of Kansas Health System reported a record 100 patients were hospitalized with the active virus. That was a jump from Friday when there were 78 patients. Of the 100, 46 were in the intensive care unit with 26 on ventilators.

“It is a critical time right now because really things are hanging in the balance as hospitals are overcrowded and we’re having a harder and harder time finding a place to take care of patients,” Stites said.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

“I think we’re approaching being really in trouble.”

He warned that more difficult conversations are ahead if the hospital numbers continue to trend upward, noting that heart attack and car crash patients will still need medical care, too, as the growing number of coronavirus patients take up more and more hospital beds.

Health system officials also expressed concern around the quickly-approaching Thanksgiving holiday. They urged everyone to listen to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and to avoid traveling and gathering in large groups over the long weekend.

An analysis by the CDC found that Kansas counties that adopted Gov. Laura Kelly’s first mask mandate issued over the summer experienced a 6% drop in COVID-19 cases. Counties that rejected the guidance saw on average a 100% increase.

The findings come as Kelly emphasizes masks in the fight against the latest wave of COVID-19, which is filling hospitals across the state.

Kelly also on Monday sent a letter to President Donald Trump requesting his office grant an extension to Title 32 authority, allowing the state to continue utilizing the Kansas National Guard in its efforts to combat the spread of the virus.

Stormont Vail Health in Topeka also hit an all-time high for COVID-19 patients with 103.

“This reflects the mark of reaching a new level in this crisis,” CEO Robert Kenagy said.

On Monday, Missouri reported 274,897 cases including 3,561 deaths. There were 2,805 patients admitted to hospitals in Missouri and 21% of ICU beds remained. The seven-day positive test rate was 20.4%.

Kansas confirmed 142,059 cases including 1,456 deaths. There were 896 patients admitted to hospitals statewide and 36% of ICU beds available. The monthly positive test rate was 19%.

Across the country, more than 12.3 million people have contracted the virus and 257,095 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.