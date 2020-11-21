Kansas City metro adds nearly 1,300 new COVID-19 cases

CORRECTION: While the Kansas City metro added nearly 1,300 cases Saturday, it did not break the record set on Nov. 14 with 1,335 cases reported. The area also recorded more than 1,300 cases on Nov. 19. The headline has been changed to correct the error. Corrected Nov 21, 2020

The Kansas City metropolitan area added nearly 1,300 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The area, which encompasses Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, recorded 1,296 new cases, bringing the total to 73,904 to date.

Nine additional people have died, for a total of 949 deaths.

The weekly average of new cases is now at 1,282. A week ago it was 1,078.6 and two weeks ago it was 765.

Kansas City, which has 21,042 cases, added 384 new cases, according to statistics from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Jackson County added 265 for a total of 15,478 cases. Clay and Platte counties added 98 and 28 cases, respectively, for a total of 4,213 and 1,487.

Jackson and Clay counties each recorded one new death, for a total of 171 in Jackson County and 61 in Clay County. Two more people in Kansas City have died, bringing the total to 255. No new deaths were added in Platte County, though 14 people have died.

On the Kansas side, Wyandotte County added 141 cases for a total of 10,099 and Johnson County recorded another 380 cases, bringing the county’s total to 21,585. Five more people died in Johnson County, for a total of 271 deaths. Wyandotte County didn’t record additional deaths Saturday, but 177 people have died.

As of Friday, Kansas had confirmed 134,533 COVID-19 cases and 1,410 deaths, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Missouri recorded 267,312 cases and 3,555 deaths on Saturday.

According to statistics from Johns Hopkins University, more than 12,038,000 cases and 255,483 deaths have been reported across the United States.