Classes at a North KC high school held virtually Monday after COVID-19 numbers rise

Oak Park High School in North Kansas City held classes virtually Monday after a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Fifteen cases were identified in the past two weeks, North Kansas City Schools spokeswoman Susan Hiland said.

The previous two-week period saw two cases.

“Given this data, a 24-48 hour school closure is recommended to allow time for deep cleaning, distancing of students and staff and continued monitoring of cases and exposures,” the school said in a statement.

About 360 students and teachers were impacted.

Classes will also be online Tuesday because the school is a polling site.

The high school’s football season was cut short last Thursday when a staff member for the football program tested positive. Four more members are presumed positive.

With 32 schools, Oak Park is the district’s only location that has had to close this fall, Hiland said.

Clay County has recorded 2,801 cases including 49 deaths, according to the state of Missouri. The county’s positive test rate was 25.64%.

The Kansas City metro has more than 53,000 cases and hit a record high for its seven-day average for new cases on Monday.

