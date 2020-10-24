Kansas City metro records 443 new coronavirus cases and 22 new deaths Saturday

The Kansas City metropolitan area reported 443 new coronavirus cases Saturday and 22 new deaths from the rapidly spreading virus.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri, and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas has recorded a total of 48,903 cases of the rapidly spreading virus.

Much of the increase was reported in Kansas City and Jackson and Johnson counties, which each reported more than 100 new cases Saturday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases in the metro is 359. Last week it was 382. Two weeks ago, it was 380.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Twenty-two new COVID-19 related deaths were reported: 11 in Kansas City, four in Jackson County, three in Clay County and two each in Johnson and Wyandotte counties. At least 734 people in the metro area have died from the virus so far.

On Saturday, Missouri listed 167,452 cases, including 2,801 deaths.

The positive test rate was 10.9%.

When Kansas last reported numbers on Friday there were 76,230 cases, including 975 deaths.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The positive test rate was 8.1%.

Nationwide, the virus has infected more than 8.5 million people, killing more than 224,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.