Lumiere and Mrs. Potts promote mask wearing in ‘Beauty and the Beast’ parody video

Noah Lindquist created a “Beauty and the Beast” parody video, titled “Wear a Mask.” Noah Lindquist

Singer Noah Lindquist reminded everyone to wear a mask with a little help from Lumière and Mrs. Potts from “Beauty and the Beast.”

Instead of “Be Our Guest” from the popular 1991 Disney movie, Lindquist updated the lyrics to make them more appropriate for the COVID-19 times we are all living.

“Wear a Mask” is the tune sung by Lumière and Mrs. Potts, and here are some of the best lines.

“No, these mandates aren’t malicious. All your theories are fictitious.”

“We’ve got a lot to do, and it’s not ‘just the flu,’ so wear a mask.”

“Try not to be so grouchy. Have some faith in Fauci,” sings Lumière, paying homage to the White House’s top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The parody video has more than 575,000 views since Lindquist published it on YouTube on Saturday. Another 650,000 have watched the video on his Instagram.

Lindquist wrote the lyrics and sung the vocals along with Ashley Young.

Mask wearing has been at the forefront of discussions by health officials, including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on how to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“Masks may slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others,” the CDC said.

Commenters applauded Lindquist on YouTube, including one who said it was “the anthem 2020 needed.”

“Why can’t this be put on TV instead of political ads?” asked one commenter.

“No one wears a mask like Gaston!” said a commenter in a joke about another popular “Beauty and the Beast” song.

Epidemiologist and health economist Eric Feigl-Ding called the video the “best 2 minutes of your day, week, month, maybe year.” Even Pee-wee Herman remarked on Twitter, calling it “clever” and giving Lindquist kudos.

Disney has not commented on the video.