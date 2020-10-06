Kansas City metro adds more than 275 COVID-19 cases and six deaths Tuesday

The Kansas City metropolitan area added more than 275 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, gained 278 coronavirus cases for a total of 41,848 to date.

The seven-day positive test rate was 9.63% in Kansas City and Jackson County, 9.52% in Clay County and 10.54% in Platte County.

The 14-day positive rate, excluding repeat testing, was 11.4% in Johnson County while the overall rate was 17.5% in Wyandotte County.

The seven-day average for new cases was 325. One week ago, it was 348. Two weeks ago, it was 302, according to data maintained by The Star.

Three of the recent deaths were in Kansas City and three were in Jackson County, raising the metro’s total to 593.

The University of Kansas Health System said they were treating 31 patients for the virus, one less than Monday.

“It’s about the same number as yesterday, but that doesn’t tell the true story,” said Dana Hawkinson, medical director of infection prevention and control. “We did have eight discharges but over the last 24 hours, we had 10 admissions.”

On Tuesday, Missouri reported 134,583 cases including 2,200 deaths. The seven-day positivity rate was 14%.

Kansas has recorded at least 62,708 cases. There have been 3,036 hospitalizations and 706 deaths.

Across the country, more than 7.4 million people have contracted the virus and 210,464 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, more than 1 million people have died.