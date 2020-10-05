Kansas City metro adds 126 new COVID-19 cases; one more death on Monday

The Kansas City metropolitan area reported nearly 130 new COVID-19 cases on Monday along with an additional death, according to data released by health officials.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas reported an additional 126 coronaviruses cases for a total of 41,570 to date.

With an additional death in Jackson County reported on Monday, the total number of deaths stands at 587.

The seven-day positive test rate was 9.9% in Kansas City, 9.7% in Jackson County, 9.7% in Clay County and 11.1% in Platte County.

The 14-day positive test rate was 11.5% in Johnson County while the overall rate was 17.5% in Wyandotte County.

The seven-day average of new daily cases was about 341. One week ago, it was 275. Two weeks ago, it was 317.

On Monday, Missouri reported 133,418 cases to date, including 2,174 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 14.2%, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said.

Kansas has at least 62,708 cases, including 706 deaths. The state has 219 active clusters, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, accounting for 7,035 cases and 149 deaths.

Across the country, more than 7.4 million people have contracted the virus and 210,013 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

