Person who partied at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day is positive for COVID-19

A person who spent Memorial Day weekend at bars and pool parties at the Lake of the Ozarks tested positive for COVID-19, the Camden County, Missouri, Health Department announced on Friday.

The person, who is a Boone County, Missouri, resident, arrived in the area on Saturday and became sick Sunday, the department said in a Facebook post. It is likely they were incubating the illness and could have been infectious while they were at the Ozarks.

Press Release: Camden County Health Department has been notified of a Boone County resident who has tested positive... Posted by Camden County Health Department, Camdenton, Missouri on Friday, May 29, 2020

The person was one of hundreds of people who flocked to the regional tourist destination and attended parties that drew outrage and fear nationwide when they were caught on video showing attendees flouting social-distancing guidelines.

After the video surfaced, health officials in Kansas, St. Louis and Kansas City urged travelers returning from the region to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Now the Camden County Health Department is asking people who were at the same locations as the individual who tested positive to monitor for symptoms of the new coronavirus and to stay home and contact their physician if they become sick.

Rather than attempt to individually contact those exposed to the positive case the health department released a schedule of the individual’s weekend “due to the need to inform mass numbers of unknown people,” the post said.

On Saturday the person attended the “Zero Ducks Given” pool party at Backwater Jacks, one of the bars featured in the videos. On Friday, some tourists had come to the bar seeking similar crowds.

Schedule of individual’s weekend

Saturday May 23

Backwater Jacks: 1 to 5 p.m.

Shady Gators and Lazy Gators Pool: 5:40 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Backwater Jacks: 9:40 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday May 24

Buffalo Wild Wings: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Shady Gators: around 2:30 p.m. until around 6:30 or 7 p.m.

Taxi from Shady Gators to private residence around 7 p.m.