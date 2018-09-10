Lime electric scooters to arrive Tuesday, joining Bird on the streets of KC

Kansas City will get a second wave of dockless electric scooters Tuesday as Lime rolls into town.

Lime will be dropping its scooters around and holding a ceremonial unlocking and demonstration Tuesday afternoon, according to a release issued Monday.

Kansas Citians got their first introduction to dockless scooters earlier this summer when Lime’s competitor, Bird, landed in town. Bird’s scooters quickly became a constant on the city’s sidewalks and streets from the River Market to the Country Club Plaza.

With dockless scooters, users can find a scooter close to them and unlock it using the company’s app. Lime scooters cost $1 to unlock and 15 cents per minute riding. When a user is done, the scooter doesn’t have to be returned to a dock as would a bike from Kansas City’s bike share program. The company recommends riders park their scooters by curbs or bike racks.

SIGN UP

But some cities have temporarily banned the scooters over irritation with users leaving them anywhere and everywhere.

In a release issued Monday, Lime said the company planned to ensure the scooters are parked responsibly and remain fully charged and maintained by collecting them, charging them overnight and redistributing them every morning in approved areas.

“This also helps us ensure they are stood upright and parked responsibly so that they do not block pedestrian right-of-way or obstruct any sidewalks or roadways,” the company said.

While a headache in some cities, dockless scooters are often touted as a solution to the “last-mile problem” in transportation, getting would-be riders from their homes or places of work to transit stops to use public transportation.

“We truly appreciate Lime’s approach to partnering with the KCATA on how best to integrate this technology into our growing transportation network,” Robbie Makinen, president and CEO of the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority, said in the release. “We are excited about these types of innovative approaches to last-mile transportation.”

Lime scooter riders must be 18 or older, hold a driver’s license and wear a helmet, according to the release. The company has a safety video on its YouTube page.