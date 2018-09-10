Cerner president steps down, and the job title disappears with him

Cerner President Zane Burke will leave the electronic health records company on Nov. 2 and the company has not designated a new president.

The North Kansas City-based company announced Burke’s departure Monday but did not give any reason for his exit. Burke had joined Cerner in 1996 and became president in 2013.

“Cerner has been a disruptive force of positive change across health care throughout its history, and I’m pleased with the accomplishments we’ve achieved together with our clients and the broader industry community,” Burke said in the announcement. “Complex and evolving challenges remain, and Cerner is uniquely positioned to continue innovating for the good of consumers and health care providers.”

Brent Shafer, who became Cerner’s CEO in February, said he was confident in the company’s remaining executive team.

Of Burke, Shafer said: “We thank Zane for his contributions to Cerner across more than two decades.”

Cerner said John Peterzalek, who is executive vice president of the company’s worldwide client relationships, has assumed Burke’s responsibilities immediately. Peterzalek also became chief client officer.

A company spokeswoman said Cerner would not comment beyond the announcement.

Cerner is Kansas City’s largest private employer, with 13,700 names on its local payroll among 26,000 worldwide. Co-founder Neal Patterson took the top post and remained CEO until his death in July 2017.