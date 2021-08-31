Forget cookouts and travel this Labor Day. Get out and celebrate in KC area

Kat Hnatyshyn

Most people associate Labor Day with cookouts, visits to the lake or end-of-summer camping trips, but a number of events and activities happening throughout the Kansas City area don’t require you to leave town or host a party. If you don’t have a spot down at the lake or would rather just explore Kansas City for the weekend, I have a few ideas that might make for a fun-filled Labor Day weekend.

Kansas City Irish Festival

The Irish Fest has become a yearly Labor Day tradition for many families in Kansas City, and for good reason. If you have never made your way out to Crown Center on Labor Day weekend, you are truly missing out. This three-day festival in the heart of downtown Kansas City celebrates Irish culture and history. Gather the family and join the fun for a weekend full of Irish food, beverages, shops, activities and the main event: the music. The Kansas City Irish Festival offers attendees the chance to see some of the top Irish entertainment in the world. You do not want to miss it.

Kansas City Renaissance Festival

Labor Day weekend marks the start of another Kansas City tradition: the Kansas City Renaissance Festival in Bonner Springs, which is one of the largest of its kind in the United States. Attending the Renaissance Festival is an experience unlike any other. You truly feel as though you have traveled back to medieval times. From entertainment acts such as jousting and the Royal Court, to medieval themed games and rides, to food, there is sure to be something everyone in the family will enjoy. Like the Irish Fest, this is a Kansas City staple that everyone should experience, and tickets aren’t too expensive.

DeSoto, SantaCaliGon Days fests

If these larger festivals are not your type of scene, you should definitely check out these smaller, free admission events taking place this Labor Day weekend. The DeSoto Days Festival in Kansas takes place Thursday, Sept. 2 through Saturday, Sept. 4 and is a great opportunity to enjoy family fun with tons of vendors, a carnival, a parade and live music throughout the weekend.

SantaCaliGon Days is celebrating its 47th annual festival in downtown Independence. Taking place Sept. 3-6, this is another free admission event that is a great excuse to get out of the house. Similar to the DeSoto Days Festival, there will be plenty of food and drink vendors, live music, and activities for the whole family.

Sporting events

Tons of sporting events are happening around Kansas City during Labor Day weekend. The Kansas City Royals are in town through Sept. 5, taking on the Cleveland Indians and the Chicago White Sox. They are hosting a couple of theme nights that would be a great excuse to head out to the K: Royals for a Cause – Childhood Cancer on Sept. 2; Teacher Night, and Fireworks Friday, Sept. 3; and Missouri State Day on Sept. 5. For you soccer fans, Kansas City NWSL is hosting Dads and Daughters Night at their home game on Sept. 5.

You should be able to sit back and relax on your three-day, Labor Day weekend without the fuss of traveling or hosting a party. Check out these events, and more, happening around Kansas City for a fun family weekend right here at home.

Kat’s Money Corner is posted on Dollars & Sense every Tuesday. Kat Hnatyshyn, when not blogging or caring for her little ones, is a manager with CommunityAmerica Credit Union. For more financial chatter, visit http://communityamerica.com.s