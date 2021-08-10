It’s football season: Here’s to cheering boys in red on, without going into the red

Kat Hnatyshyn

Football is back, and if you’re anything like me, you’ve been counting down the days until the Chiefs take the field after that heart-breaking loss last February.

Chiefs fans know how to celebrate. From tailgating out at Arrowhead Stadium to watch parties from the comfort of the home, there’s no need to break the bank this football season. Here are a few tips and tricks to stay on track with your budget while still cheering on our guys in red.

Potluck it up

I have said it before, and I will say it again: Going the potluck route when it comes to food for any gathering is the way to go. Whether you’re watching the game from home, with friends or at the stadium, having everyone bring a food item to share is the easiest and cheapest route to take.

This takes the pressure of cooking and spending off of the host and ensures everyone at the party will enjoy at least one dish. If you want to avoid random foods that do not go together, give your potluck a theme. In our house, we base the theme for each week’s game on the team we are playing.

For example, if we are playing the Packers, the theme is cheese. If we are playing a team like the Falcons or Eagles, it’s wings. This adds a little fun to the planning process and will ensure everyone’s dishes line up in some way.

Go all out with red/gold

It is time to stock up on your Chiefs gear for the season, but this can be pretty expensive. Before stopping by specific high-end sporting goods stores for new Chiefs apparel, check out online options or visit your local big-box store.

You might be surprised at what you can find for far less money than you’d spend at high-end sporting goods stores. The Kansas City Chiefs Pro Shop also offers sales and discounts throughout the season. You can check them out online or at the stadium.

Don’t forget about decorations. Apparel is not the only Chiefs gear you will need for this season. Your local dollar stores and other discount outlets are stocked with all of the red and gold you’ll need to deck out your next tailgate. Inexpensive wall decorations and red tablecloths can go a long way. Plates and utensils can be bought in bulk to last you all season, and if you take good care of them, your tablecloths and wall decorations might make it through, as well.

Cheap tickets

As our team gets better, the ticket prices get higher. That’s just the name of the game. I do have a couple of tips for finding some cheap(er) tickets if you and the family are itching to get out of the house and watch a game in person this season.

If you have a Facebook account, there are multiple “groups” that you can join where people will post tickets they have for sale. These will typically be cheaper than what you can find elsewhere online.

Another option is ticket resale websites. The prices will vary on these sites, but if you check them often you might be lucky enough to snag some good seats for a decent price.

However you choose to cheer on our Chiefs this fall, make sure you are shopping smart. From food to apparel to the actual tickets, there are options for every budget. As long as you have that game on the TV or radio Sundays, you are doing your part in cheering our boys back toward their next Super Bowl.

Kat Hnatyshyn, when not blogging or caring for her little ones, is a manager with CommunityAmerica Credit Union. For more financial chatter, visit http://communityamerica.com.