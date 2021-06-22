When the summertime heat is on, the cure is simple: Pools and sprinklers do the trick

Summer was underway as the Black Bob Bay pool complex opened for the season Monday, May 24, in Olathe. tljungblad@kcstar.com

I don’t know about everyone else, but once that first 90-degree day hits, I want to be poolside, taking advantage of that summer sun, every chance that I get. This week I am sharing tips for not only finding cheap pool deals across the city, but also how to stay cool in your own backyard if you’re not one of the few with a pool of your own. From classic fun with a sprinkler to poolside etiquette at your friend’s home, I have got you covered like sunscreen.

Join the fun

A family membership at your community pool could be a great addition to your summer. If you think you and your little ones would frequent the pool enough, a family plan is definitely worth considering. Rates vary throughout the city, but you can expect to pay approximately $120 to $250 for the whole family. Of course, you do not have to spring for a full membership. Most community pools have different membership options for every budget. If a full membership does not work with your schedule or budget, rest assured that almost every public pool in the area has a daily rate that is typically between $3 and $10, depending on age. Some pools even have special rates for the babysitter.

Backyard splash zone

If a community pool is not an option, you need not look any farther than your own backyard for some summertime fun. If you have younger children who have not taken swim lessons or are not the strongest swimmers yet, the hose is definitely your best friend.

Swing by your local Dollar Store to pick up your basic summertime water toys – water guns, inflatables, sprinklers, etc. – or check out big-box stores for bigger items such as inflatable pools, water mats, and slip ‘n’ slides. You could also run to your nearest home improvement store for some piping and a plastic tarp to make your own DIY slip ‘n’ slide. It is easy, and cheap, to turn your backyard into the neighborhood waterpark for the summer. All it takes is a hose and a little bit of imagination.

Rules for the pool

Since we have a backyard pool, we are the friend you want to have this summer. We have lots of get-togethers and are more than happy to have our friends over, but if you plan on using a friend or family member’s pool, make sure you remember your poolside etiquette.

If dinner is in the game plan, we usually ask friends to bring a side dish to share. Pool owners always appreciate when guests offer to help out. Whether it is bringing snacks for the kiddos or even something as simple as packing their own beach towels – and reducing my laundry load – small gestures are always appreciated.

Even more important than frozen treats, potato salad or towels? Poolside safety. Ask your host about their rules, as every pool owner has them, and make sure your kids understand that these directions must be followed. Doing so will bring peace of mind for everyone and guarantee that heads stay as cool as the splash zone.

The opportunities are endless for summertime fun in the water. Whether you have found your spot at the community pool, transformed your backyard into the summertime splash zone, or have friends and family who are generous enough to let you use their pool, there is nothing better than relaxing in that summer sun. Find what works for your situation, kick back and enjoy your summer.

Kat Hnatyshyn, when not blogging or caring for her little ones, is a manager with CommunityAmerica Credit Union. For more financial chatter, visit http://communityamerica.com.