From Memorial Day to July 4, find sales to keep your bank account out of hot water

Kat Hnatyshyn

It’s time for the seasonal deals round-up. As restrictions are being lifted, kids are getting out of school, vacations are being planned, and party and backyard invites begin swirling.

So you might start feeling the stress of all of the spending that comes along with the summer months. If you are anything like me, those endless summer plans have your bank account feeling the heat and you are looking for any space possible to save a little extra cash. Here are some summer shopping tips to help keep you from breaking the bank.

Buy swimwear early

Winter has been mentioned as the best time of year for swim shopping, since everything is useless until the following year, but it is not always possible to know what you’ll need for next season.

This is especially true for families with growing kids. It is impossible to tell what size they might need by the time you hit the water next. Luckily, late May and early June are also great times to buy new swimwear. For example, popular big-box stores have tons of trendy swimsuits on sale right now. You can also check out the hundreds of online shops and boutiques that offer weekly deals and specials. Standing right at the edge of swimming season, you’ll most likely see a lot of swim-gear deals to dive into anywhere you shop.

Party supplies

We have a lot of making up to do after last summer was basically canceled due to the pandemic, so there is a good change you might see more party invites come through than ever before. Between graduation parties, weddings, holidays and neighborhood get-togethers, there is no limit to the number of paper plates and decorations you may need this summer.

This time of year, these supplies are in high demand and so are the deals that go with them. If you find yourself needing a ton of party supplies this summer, shop around to make sure you are finding the best deals. Big name stores such as Party City might have exactly what you need. But if you’re looking for general deals, look to the dollar stores for things like tablecloths, balloons and party favors. Big-box stores also have their summer selection out in full force. Think about what you have coming up these summer months and stock up on any and all party supplies. It’s usually cheaper to buy in bulk anyway.

Shop holiday sales

The summer months are full of plenty of holidays that will bring on big bargain opportunities. Memorial Day sales typically offer great discounts for mattresses, appliances and furniture. In June, Father’s Day sales are your chance to get lower cost tools and lawn supplies. These holidays are also big for grocery stores, which offer discounts on food, grill supplies and snacks. Whatever the holiday may be, there is probably a sale somewhere to celebrate it. If you know there is a big holiday coming up, be sure to shop around before making that next purchase.

As a kid, summer was all about being out of school and having fun — but as an adult, we are much more aware of how much planning, and money, goes into these breaks. Taking advantage of these few tips can definitely help save you some money in the long run. Shop around for deals on swim-gear and party supplies and hunt down those holiday sales to keep your bank account out of hot water this summer.

Kat Hnatyshyn, when not blogging or caring for her little ones, is a manager with CommunityAmerica Credit Union. For more financial chatter, visit http://communityamerica.com.