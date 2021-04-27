A day spent with Mom on her special day is worth more than any trinket

I have always told my family that Mother’s Day gifts are more about the thought than the gift itself, but every year, my husband and kids still feel obligated to overspend. This year I have been dropping subtle hints for gifts that are practical, personal and will not break the bank. Here is a roundup of Mother’s Day gifts I would be thrilled to receive.

Quality time

Instead of buying fancy gifts or small trinkets, try planning a day for the family to celebrate Mom. Aside from the memories you make, one of the best things about giving someone an experience is that you can do it for relatively little money. This Mother’s Day spend the day with your mom with a picnic in the park, a visit to your family’s favorite restaurant, or just playing games and hanging out at home. Honestly, there is probably nothing that your mom would want more than to spend some quality time with her family.

Help her relax

It is no secret that mothers do not always get to pamper themselves as much as they should. Use this Mother’s Day as a way to give your mom that much needed relaxation time that she deserves. This can be done without breaking the bank, too.

Make a homemade spa with potpourri, hand scrubs or bath salts in her favorite scents with just a simple trip to the grocery store. Get online and track down some of her favorite childhood candy or get her a new, beautiful plant to kick off the start of spring. If your mom is health-conscious, she would probably love a fruit infuser water bottle or a self-straining tea mug. Whatever it is you decide to do for her, make sure to let her have this day to relax and take that well-deserved break.

Get crafty

For little ones just learning about Mother’s Day, a construction paper card is a great way to show mom how much they care – although dads or older siblings might have to supervise to help keep it a secret.

If you are a more experienced crafter or were just put in charge of a younger sibling’s art projects for a day, the personalized gift ideas are endless.

For example, if you can afford a plain apron and some fabric paint, you can make mom feel special every time she cooks. Whenever I bake, my kids help out, so wearing a personalized apron would make those times even more fun. Kids of all ages can also customize hats and T-shirts for mom, and these days they could even make her a custom smartphone case. Receiving a homemade gift is one of the best feelings as a mother. Even when it might not be the most practical or prettiest thing you have ever received, the thought behind the gift makes it all worth it.

Go online

If you are still having trouble with what to get Mom this year, a quick Google search can lead you to hundreds of unique ideas for this Mother’s Day.

Pinterest is also a treasure trove of great ideas for what to get Mom. If she has an irreverent sense of humor, it could be something as simple as a coffee mug that reads, “Thanks, Mom. I turned out awesome.” If you are feeling more sentimental, you could go online to a photo site like Shutterfly and order a photo cube of images of your family through the years, because you know there is nothing your mom likes more than seeing her family.

The possibilities are endless when it comes to what to get the mom in your life this year. No matter how big or small the gesture, when it comes to Mother’s Day gifts, it truly is the thought that counts.

Kat’s Money Corner is posted on Dollars & Sense every Tuesday. Kat Hnatyshyn, when not blogging or caring for her little ones, is a manager with CommunityAmerica Credit Union. For more financial chatter, visit http://communityamerica.com.