Let National Volunteer Week inspire you to offer your time, money to groups in need

Volunteers with ReNewed Hope Food Pantry load food into vehicles for families in need during a drive-through food pantry Feb. 2, at New Haven Seventh-day Adventist Church, 8714 Antioch Road in Overland Park. This is National Volunteer Week. tljungblad@kcstar.com

As the weather warms up, vaccine numbers rise, and more events are planned, it seems things are finally heading in the right direction. That means, this year’s National Volunteer Week comes at a fine time.

Now is the perfect time to get back out in the community and give. Here are a few tips to help you get involved and safely participate this year:

Be informed

Now that we have a vaccine and are attempting to transition back to normal life as much as possible, most organizations around the city are heading full steam ahead into volunteer season. If you have a favorite local charity or are looking to get involved with an organization but have no idea where to start, a simple Google search can point you in the right direction.

Organizations like Harvesters, Operation Breakthrough, Ronald McDonald House and others are constantly updating their websites and social channels with volunteer opportunities and ways to get involved. You can also check your city’s website for ideas on how to get involved in your hometown. Although the opportunities may be different this year, there are still plenty of ways for you to get out and show your support for your community and those around you.

Donate

If you are hesitant on getting back out in the community with the ongoing pandemic, rest assured you can still give back to the community. Luckily, volunteering does not have to be in a big group, or even in person at all. You can give back in whatever way that makes you most comfortable, whether that is in person, by donating online or by dropping donations at your favorite charity or organization. Organizations like Goodwill and Salvation Army are always looking for donations. Take some time to spring clean your clutter and drop whatever is no longer needed at your nearest location.

You could also find an Amazon Wish List of needed supplies that a local organization is hoping to collect or send in online/mailed monetary donations to your favorite charity. Whether it is food, money, clothes, furniture or toys — anything you can give will make a difference, especially after the year we have all had. Again, just check in with your favorite organization’s website for updates on how you can get involved.

Spread the word

Things might still look a little different when searching for volunteer opportunities now, but they are out there. I challenge you to do your research and find something that you enjoy doing to give back during National Volunteer Week, April 18-24. Plenty of opportunities are out there, and once you find a cause that is right for you, advocate and spread the word.

Work to get your family, friends, coworkers, and community involved. This is a form of giving back in itself. Our community needs more support than ever, so every helping hand makes a huge difference.

Let’s get in the spirit of giving this National Volunteer Week and do what we can to give back to the community. Please be spread the word. No matter how big or small the act, you just might do enough to turn someone’s whole year around.

Kat Hnatyshyn, when not blogging or caring for her little ones, is a manager with CommunityAmerica Credit Union. For more financial chatter, visit http://communityamerica.com.