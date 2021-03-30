A few simple guidelines might help you affordably navigate wedding season

It’s wedding season. Here’s how gift-givers can prepare. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wedding season has officially arrived, and with all of the lovely ceremonies and dance-filled receptions, there is also something else to consider: your budget. Buying gifts for showers and weddings can add up quickly and if you, like so many of us, have multiple weddings in a year, these costs can start to feel unreasonable. This week, I want to share my wedding gift-giving etiquette tips. Stick with me and I will give you the inside scoop on what is and is not expected.

Set your expectations

As a general rule of thumb, you are best served by framing your wedding gift budget by ratios. It is typical to spend 20% on the engagement gift, 20% on the bridal shower and 60% on the wedding gift. Here are some averages that people are spending these days, based on different situations:

Coworker or distant family friend/relative: $50-$75. Relative or friend: $75-$100. Close relative or close friend: $100-$150.

Of course, this is not a set rule and you should spend whatever you feel comfortable spending. Some soon-to-be-married couples will throw an engagement party, a couple’s shower, a bridal shower and have their respective bachelor and bachelorette parties. If you know that you are likely to be invited to all of these affairs and gifts are expected, be sure to plan ahead and budget accordingly. Hopefully, the bride and groom will understand and manage their expectations, too.

Navigate the registry

These days, it is more common than not that the couple will have their gift registration information on invitations or through their wedding websites. You can use this information to plan out purchases, get gift ideas and even find some good deals. Consider signing up for the store’s newsletters. This often means you can receive free shipping, a percentage off of your purchase or first notice of upcoming sales.

Do not forget to ask for a gift receipt, no matter where you shop, so the couple can handle returns if they are double gifted. However, many registries, such as Amazon or Target, will notify you if the item was already purchased elsewhere.

Make it a group effort

Another cost-effective approach to gifting is going in with others on a group gift. This is an especially smart idea for big-ticket items such as an outdoor grill, vacuum cleaner or furniture. Most couples add these items to their registries in the hopes of either a group chipping in or that gift cards might be given in their place. If this is an approach you would like to take, be sure to discuss costs and concerns with everyone involved so no feels uncomfortable or overwhelmed by the final numbers.

Not all gifts have to come wrapped in a bow. A gift my husband and I like to do for couples are “experience” gifts, such as taking them out to dinner, or for a lower-cost option, inviting them over for dinner. Or, if the couple has a hobby they enjoy, such as traveling, you might consider a gift card for an airline or hotel chain. For couples with children, a great idea is offering up your babysitting services. Invite them to bring the children over to your house for a night so the newlyweds can enjoy an evening to themselves.

No matter what you choose, the gift you give should be graciously given – and hopefully received as such, too. Do not use price tags as a measuring stick for your friendship or relationship. Instead, focus on what the couple could truly use or will honestly appreciate. It will make everyone happier; I promise.

Kat’s Money Corner is posted on Dollars & Sense every Tuesday. Kat Hnatyshyn, when not blogging or caring for her little ones, is a manager with CommunityAmerica Credit Union. For more financial chatter, visit http://communityamerica.com.