Spring cleaning might mean a yard sale is around the corner. Here’s how to prepare

Spring cleaning has become a yearly tradition for most families. It is a great feeling to get your house back in order after a long winter. But what do you do with all the junk you no longer need but don’t want to throw out? A garage sale could be the perfect option to get rid of your unneeded belongings, and it’s a way to make a bit of extra cash.

Whether you take it upon yourself to throw your own garage sale, or you join in on a neighborhood-wide affair, preparing for a garage sale is no easy task. Here are some tips to throwing a successful garage sale this spring, either on your own or with a group.

Develop a strategy

Neighborhood garage sales are becoming more and more popular, but are you going to wait for your block to have a shared sale, or go at it alone? Going on the solo sale path will allow you to set the dates and times that work for you, but you will also have to do all the advertising to attract customers to your driveway. Consider more than just yard signs – sites like Craigslist and Facebook are popular with garage sale fans and will be sure to draw in customers who would not have known about the sale otherwise.

Neighborhood garage sales tend to get more foot traffic and will leave you with less of the stress of planning. You will not have to worry about setting the date and time or the marketing and permits that might be required. All you have to worry about is having your sale ready to go bright and early, around 6 a.m. on the first day, and follow the guidelines set up by the organizers. These neighborhood sales might work best for you if you do not live in the best location (i.e., a cul-de-sac) or have less time on your hands to commit to planning a full event.

Set up your stuff

You do not want to leave any real work for the morning of the sale. Have everything organized and ready to go in your garage. Knowing where everything is, and where you will be displaying all of the items during the sale, will make that first morning go much more smoothly.

As for how you should organize your merchandise, making sure everything is easily visible can make all the difference. Organizing any clothing by type and size will create an easier browsing experience for your customers. Also, make sure your tables are arranged in a way that will not clog foot traffic. You should also consider putting some of your showier and bigger items along your driveway, in plain sight, to attract attention from those who might just be driving by.

Getting down to business

Invite friends or family members to join in on the sale with you. This will provide you with a backup host so you can take a break or answer questions your customers might have about your merchandise. Always be sure to keep your cash in a secured location – and have plenty of small bills and change on hand.

A lot of people do not carry cash these days, so you might also want to think about ways to accept debit card payments. Whether you use Venmo or one of those mobile card readers, advertising that you accept card payments could absolutely bring in more customers and might lead to you making more money.

Garage sale shoppers are notorious for haggling, but do not feel like you have to give in right away. Some items might have a deeper meaning behind them and you just might not feel comfortable selling for a lower price. A good rule of thumb for determining your sale price is to sell items for one-half to one-third of the price you paid – and to always round up to the nearest quarter.

As the sale goes on and the items start to dwindle, you may feel more inclined to lower your prices and make deals depending on how successful the sale has been so far. You might also find yourself not wanting to lug your unsold leftovers back inside. If you have big items, consider posting them on Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist.

If you do not have any luck there, move them to the curb with a “Free to a Good Home” sign. For everything else, make an itemized list and drop it off at a charity store like Goodwill, and enjoy the tax deduction you get for your donation.

Kat’s Money Corner is posted on Dollars & Sense every Tuesday. Kat Hnatyshyn, when not blogging or caring for her little ones, is a manager with CommunityAmerica Credit Union. For more financial chatter, visit http://communityamerica.com.