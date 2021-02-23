Looking for an app that will help you save a little money? Check out these three gems

Kat Hnatyshyn

If you are a frequent reader of Kat’s Money Corner, you know how much we preach the importance of creating a budget and sticking to it. Here are a few of the most popular budgeting apps of 2021 that you can use to help keep you on track with your spending.

Mint

Mint has been around for years, and it does not seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. I would say this is the best app out right now for serious and beginning budgeters alike. This app is completely free, easy to use, and offers an array of features to keep your finances in order.

After linking your financial accounts to the Mint app, you will be able to see all of your funds in one place. The app will automatically categorize and track every transaction coming in and out of those accounts and will notify you when it sees any inconsistencies in your spending, such as going over budget in a particular area or having an unusual transaction come through. Some other features include credit monitoring and bill tracking, reminding you of when your payments are due. This app is compatible with all iPhone and Android devices.

PocketGuard

PocketGuard is another free budgeting app that is perfect for beginning budgeters looking to get their spending on the right track. This might be the most user-friendly app out there right now, with a simple set up process. Once you link your accounts to the app, it will detect any recurring bills, income and savings coming through the accounts monthly.

After finding a rhythm of your monthly spending, it will be able to provide you with a quick view of what you have to spend on a weekly basis. PocketGuard also allows you to organize your expenses and transactions how you best see fit and will provide you with tips on where you can cut your spending. Not only is this a budgeting app, but it can help you cut spending and save money as well. This app is also compatible with all iPhone and Android devices.

You Need a Budget

You Need a Budget, or YNAB for short, is another great budgeting app that is a little more advanced than those above. This app does have a fee attached (either $11.99/month or $84/year) but comes with a 34-day free trial to see if it is the right app for your budgeting needs. The main difference in YNAB compared to other budgeting apps out there right now is that this app builds your budget based on your income, making sure you have a plan and allocating every single dollar accordingly.

This app requires you to be forward thinking and intentional about every dollar you spend. On top of a more in-depth budget, YNAB offers numerous other features such as goal tracking, workshops, and debt payoff tips to help you take total control of your finances. Just like the other two, this app is compatible with all iPhone and Android devices as well as online.

These are just a few of the dozens of budgeting apps and tools that are out there today. You may be hesitant to stray away from your typical budgeting style, but take some time to play around with these programs and you might just find something that changes the way you budget.

Kat’s Money Corner is posted on Dollars & Sense every Tuesday. Kat Hnatyshyn, when not blogging or caring for her little ones, is a manager with CommunityAmerica Credit Union. For more financial chatter, visit http://communityamerica.com.