Delight your sweetheart by saving a little money this Valentine’s Day

Kat Hnatyshyn

Here is your reminder that Valentine’s Day is coming up Sunday. No plans? With so much else going on in our world, I don’t blame you for not giving thought to how you’re going to celebrate with your significant other.

Even without the pandemic, it is an easy holiday to forget or put off until the last minute. But a tough year is no excuse. Your sweetheart deserves special treatment on Feb. 14. Here are a few tips for celebrating Valentine’s Day safely this year, without breaking the bank.

Enjoy a home-cooked meal

I don’t know about you, but I would take a nice home-cooked meal over a crowded, overpriced restaurant dish any day.

This year, especially, staying home might be the way to go. You may think that eating dinner at home is not as romantic or special as going to a fancy restaurant, but if you plan it right, it can be a night to remember.

Challenge yourselves to make something you would not typically cook on your standard night in and turn it into a whole date. Go to the store together, pick out the ingredients, then come back home to cook it together. Put on some music, grab your favorite drink and enjoy each other’s company as you whip up your Valentine’s Day dinner. This route could not only save you money, it can also make the dinner more special and intimate than sitting in a loud, crowded restaurant for the night.

DIY gifts

Sometimes homemade gifts come across as cheap, meaningless, or a last-ditch effort because you forgot to shop, but this does not have to be the case. If you put some thought into your DIY gift, it can easily end up being the most special present your partner has ever gotten.

I don’t think you can ever go wrong with photos. Whether it is a photo album or just a framed photo of you two, pictures bring back treasured memories. Picking the right one could be the perfect gift to make your sweetheart’s Valentine’s Day that much better. Pair your homemade gift with the classic flowers and chocolates and you are all set to go without emptying your wallet on an expensive, most likely unnecessary, gift.

Date night in

I already discussed having a date night in earlier, starting with cooking dinner at home, but why stop there? Valentine’s Day is on a Sunday this year, so why not turn it into a whole day of events right from your home. Watch your favorite movies and shows, play your favorite games, listen to your favorite music, enjoy your favorite drinks and just enjoy being together for the day. In my eyes, there is no better Valentine’s Day date than spending quality time together, doing the things you both love.

Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be an extravagant holiday that you spend way too much money on, especially this year with the pandemic changing our lives. Keep it simple.

Kat Hnatyshyn, when not blogging or caring for her little ones, is a manager with CommunityAmerica Credit Union. For more financial chatter, visit http://communityamerica.com.