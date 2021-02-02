From potlucks to merchandise shopping, here are some ways to save, Super Bowl style

Ready for the Chiefs’ big moment at the Super Bowl. Celebrate safely and inexpensively. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

The Chiefs are officially getting their chance to #RunItBack this weekend. Although it may look a little different this year due to the pandemic, I am sure everyone still plans on safely celebrating somehow. Here are a few tips to celebrate the big game without spending the big bucks.

Watch party

Now more than ever, I would suggest hosting a watch party with your closest friends to celebrate the game. Not only is this the safe route with the ongoing pandemic, it is also going to save you more money than going out and eating and drinking at your favorite sports restaurant all day. If possible, set up a couple of TVs so that everyone feels comfortable and can be socially distant while still watching the game together. It can be streamed for free, so no cable is necessary. Check out your nearest dollar store for some cheap red and yellow decorations and you will be set to cheer on our boys, safely, from home.

Potluck it up

If you decide to get together with a small group of friends and family for the game, a potluck is the way to go. Do not feel that just because you are hosting, you are responsible for preparing a big meal for everyone. Pick a theme, or prepare the main dish, and have everyone else bring sides or appetizers to go along with it. This will provide a great variety for your guests and take the pressure off of you for having to buy and prepare all of this food. If you do decide to go out and watch the big game at a restaurant, do some research before. A lot of places will have discounts and specials all day long that you will not want to miss.

Playoff merchandise

As the Chiefs keep winning, more and more playoff and big game merchandise is being released, and it is very tempting to want to buy them all. Speaking from experience after last season, if you can hold off and wait until a month or so after the season is over, you can find this merchandise at most stores for a greatly discounted price. I am allowing myself to purchase one new item for the big game, but everything else is going to have to wait until we see those sales prices again.

If you are dead-set on getting the newest, coolest shirt before Sunday, be sure to shop around to find the best deals.

It can be hard to stick to your budget with all of the hype and excitement around our Chiefs, and Kansas City in general, but there are easy ways to cut spending and not break the bank. Take some time to plan out the day, do some hunting to make sure you find the best deals and you will be set to celebrate the big game with just as much fun, or even more, as those big spenders.

