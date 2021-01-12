From arts and crafts to family cooking nights, here’s how to survive the winter blahs

The holidays are officially over, but that does not mean the cold weather is going anywhere anytime soon. Whether you have kids or not, I think we can all agree that we are tired of sitting in the house with nothing to do, especially with the cold weather and not being able to go outside to keep ourselves busy. Since we still have a couple of months until the warm weather is back, I’m sharing ideas on how to keep the family entertained while being stuck indoors.

Bring the outdoors in

We are getting to that point in the winter where all we want is to be able to go outside, enjoy the nice weather and get some fresh air. While that may not be possible for several more weeks, that doesn’t mean we can’t have some of that outdoor fun, inside. If you have the space, turn your garage or basement into an “outdoor play area” so your kids can break out all their activity sets, balls, play equipment, etc. When it’s too cold to be outside, finding a way to burn some energy indoors daily is crucial to keeping your sanity this winter.

Movie nights

With all the streaming services available these days, the movie and TV options seem endless. Set aside one night of the week, or more, for a movie night with the family. This will give you all something to look forward to each week and is great for family time. Maybe you could go all out with popcorn toppings and other treats as well.

Cooking as a family

One of my favorite memories as a child was being in the kitchen, cooking with my whole family. Take turns deciding what to eat for dinner or lunch, then get together to cook that meal as a family. This will not only help your children learn to cook and encourage them to eat at home, but it is also great family bonding time where a lot of memories can be made. Whether it is homemade pizzas, breakfast for dinner, or throwing something on the grill, the kitchen is the place that brings families together.

Arts and crafts

After being cooped up in the house all winter, and all pandemic, it is important that we find ways for our kids to express themselves. Arts and crafts projects are a perfect way to do this, while also staying busy. A quick google search will give you thousands of easy, at-home ideas that will not break the bank. Set aside some time weekly, or daily, for your kids to sit down and work on some arts and crafts. Who knows, maybe you have the next Picasso on your hands.

It has been a long winter so far, but we will make it through. I hope these activities help liven up your winter, keep the little ones entertained, and save you some sanity along the way. The countdown to spring is on.

