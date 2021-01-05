Two great ways to save money on energy costs? Bundle up and cook at home

We’ve experienced our first storm of the season and I doubt it will be the last. The winter season and colder weather typically come with higher utility bills because we are cranking our heat way up to stay warm. Here are a few tips to help reduce your heating bill and save you some money this winter, while also helping keep your home nice and cozy.

Seal off the house

You may not typically notice, but it is very common for cold air to sneak in between window and door cracks. Finding a way to seal up these cracks could be a huge money saver for you this winter. You can purchase window and door insulation kits from your local home improvement store, but rolled up blankets and towels from around the house shoved into the cracks will do the trick as well and can save you a bit of money.

Bonus tip: Since we are talking about door drafts: Keep any doors to rooms that are not being used at the time closed. This will keep your furnace from unnecessarily working to pump heat into rooms that do not need it, while keeping the rest of your house warm and cozy

Drop thermostat and bundle up

The easiest way to save money on your heating bill is by turning the heat down and investing in some nice blankets, slippers, fuzzy socks or other clothes to wear around the house to keep you warm. Obviously, the lower you have your thermostat set, the more energy and money you will save. I suggest doing this at night, because who does not love cuddling up with a cozy blanket to fall asleep. Turn down the heat for the night and use blankets while sleeping to stay warm. This may leave you waking up to a colder house but will help lower your heating costs in the long run.

Cook at home

Cooking at home in the winter is a win-win situation: You do not have to brave the cold to get food and you are heating your house in the process. Eating and cooking at home not only saves you money from going out, but it can also save you money on your heating bill.

We all know how hot it can get in the kitchen when you have that oven turned on and a million things happening at once to get the meal ready, and we should use this to our advantage in the winter. When cooking meals in the kitchen, turn your heat down a bit and let the oven and all the work that goes in to cooking warm you up.

These are just a few of the many ways you can reduce your heating bills for the winter season, and they are all pretty easy to put into action. I hope these few tips will help you finish out the winter warmer, cozier and cheaper than ever.

Kat’s Money Corner is posted on Dollars & Sense every Tuesday. Kat Hnatyshyn, when not blogging or caring for her little ones, is a manager with CommunityAmerica Credit Union. For more financial chatter, visit http://communityamerica.com.