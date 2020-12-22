Resolution tips: Take measurable steps, remember you have a whole year to attain them

Last week we discussed 2021 resolutions that will help you reach financial peace of mind in the new year. Setting these resolutions and goals is the easy part. Sticking to them and following through is where we get stuck.

It feels great going into the new year with goals in mind, but the fact is that 80% of Americans who set resolutions abandon them by February or March. Use these simple tips below to help keep on track.

Take it one step at a time

Once the new year hits, the pressure of hitting your goals and starting your resolutions sets in and it is almost like we forget that we have a whole year to accomplish what we have put our minds to.

If you are like me, you have multiple things you would like to work on in the new year to better yourself. We need to remember that we have 365 days to work on ourselves. There is no need to rush. If you try to make all of these changes right away, you will find yourself overwhelmed and may end up just dropping one, if not all, of your resolutions before you have given yourself a fair chance.

Take a moment to think about which resolutions are most important to you, or which are the easiest to attain, and set a plan to work on each resolution individually. This brings me to my next tip:

Set goals

It is common to set goals such as “lose weight” or “save more money,” which are great goals to have, but the problem with these resolutions is that they are vague, hard to track, and don’t set an actual spot where you want to be, so you can celebrate when you get there. Start out with these vague ideas, then take the time to create specific, measurable goals that you can slowly cross of your list.

Whether it is how much weight you want to lose in a certain amount of time, how many times a week you’d like to work out, or how much money you’d like to save per paycheck, having these specific milestones in mind will help with the feeling of having this unattainable, overwhelming resolution weighing over you for the entire year.

Ask for support

As we all know, sticking to your resolutions can be very tough, especially if you are working on these goals alone. There is a good chance that someone close to you may be facing these same struggles in the new year.

Don’t be afraid to open up and talk with those closest to you about what you’re working on to better yourself. You might just find someone on the same path who can help push you to that finish line of where you want to be this year. It is easier to reach your goals with a support group cheering you on along the way.

Here’s to finishing out the unpredictable year that has been 2020 strong and welcoming in a new year that we hope to be filled with personal achievements and joy.

