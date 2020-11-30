Having trouble working from home? Here’s how to turn a bit of your home into an office

We could take a few tips from the home office from the HGTV Smart Home 2019. HGTV

Remote work has become the norm for those who work primarily by computer since the pandemic began in March. With cases rising across the city, many are being told they will be working from home well into next year, or they are transitioning back into it. Below are a few basic tips for maintaining or starting a workspace in your home. Whether you are just getting started or it in for the long haul, here are some tips to stay productive:

Find your space

For most people, working from home is a lot more laid back than going into the office. It is a comfortable change of pace to work from the living room or couch where you are relaxed. While this can feel amazing at first, it can also be more distracting and less productive.

If possible, set up a little office space for yourself where you can sit down and focus on your work. Having this private, designated space to get your work done is a huge key to being successful when working remotely. And just because you have this space does not mean you cannot work from where you are most comfortable when your schedule allows, but it’s good to make time for yourself, too.

Dress the part

When working remotely you may find yourself dressing down and not wearing what you would typically wear on an average workday. I am sure everyone has seen the viral videos of people in Zoom meetings wearing shorts/sweatpants.

It’s now a running joke. Although this may make you more comfortable, did you know dressing well actually makes you perform better? You do not have to dress as formally as you would in a regular workday, but if you put on a clean pair of clothes, freshen up and look the part, I promise you will feel ready for a productive day.

Have a routine

It is easy for us to get burned out having the same routine when we aren’t actually commuting or out in the community. Creating a daily routine and scheduling time to step away from the computer is crucial.

Even if all you are doing is moving from one room to another, being in front of the computer all day without in-person interaction can be draining on some. I would suggest waking up early enough every day to get ready, eat breakfast, and have some time to relax before jumping in to work. Also don’t neglect walk breaks or a few moments to sit in peace enjoying your lunch.

Find what schedule works for you and stick to it.

When working from home, it is all too tempting to hop on the laptop early and shut it down late. Be sure to take care of yourself in these times. Designate a specific work area, dress the part and get your routine down, and your work from home experience will be a successful one.

