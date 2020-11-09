This holiday season, put differences aside and remember what’s important

Nolan Keim

What are your favorite holiday traditions? Is it gathering around the table with family and friends? Maybe it’s playing that intense game of Scrabble or football in the backyard. As the holiday season approaches, how will you be celebrating?

Year 2020 has been full of some ups and downs to say the least. What if we used the last two months, and this holiday season, to flip the script of the year 2020?

This holiday season will look differently for many families. Let us all take this opportunity to count our blessings and make the most out of the situation.

Here are a few tips to help you celebrate this holiday season.

If possible, continue your favorite traditions

It may be easy to fall into the mindset of “We can’t do that this year.” But what if you can? Yes, it may look a little different, but where there is a will, there is a way. Find ways to be creative and make it fun for all involved.

Does your family play board or card games over the holidays? Our family favorites include Apples to Apples, Dutch Blitz and Scrabble. If you aren’t getting together in person this year, use the technology at everyone’s fingertips to start up the game.

Even if the traditions look a little different than years past, try to keep them going. These traditions can bring us smiles and joy as the year ends.

When in doubt, start a new tradition

Are you part of a competitive family? Do you find yourselves starting a game of two-hand-touch football that quickly turns into game of tackle football leaving everyone sore and bruised?

If your family is not able to play that game this year, what can you do instead? Since many people are driven by competition, including me, create a new game.

One idea could be to break the family up into virtual teams and have a race. Come up with different obstacles and challenges. Keep time and score and add prizes for the winning team to make it interesting.

If competition is not your thing, maybe you can start the tradition of taking the time to have those intentional conversations with each other. Talk about the upcoming new year, set goals and come up with things you can do together.

In the midst of it all, count your blessings

As hard as it may seem, the holiday season is a time for smiles, laughter and love with family and friends. It will be important this holiday season to put differences aside and remember what is important.

Take the time to reconnect and come up with questions other than, “How has your year been?” Let us all try to find the good in each other.

Make this holiday season a time to reflect on the good, not the bad. A time to share stories, play games, laugh and think about what the future might hold.

Old traditions or new traditions, in person or from afar, I hope everyone finds ways to celebrate this holiday season.

Nolan Keim is a Certified Financial Planner professional and an active member of the Financial Planning Association of Greater Kansas City. He serves as a Client Service Associate for Mariner Wealth Advisors in Overland Park.