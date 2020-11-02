Here’s something to be thankful for this November: shortcuts that let you relax

This is a good year for a simple Thanksgiving. TNS

I can already see the funny memes coming out about giving thanks this year. And I completely feel that, too: 2020 has been a whirlwind and not in the best of ways.

Recently I’ve shared several holiday-related posts that involve some shopping insights. But if you celebrate Thanksgiving, that’s also likely to look a bit different this year. Here are a few tips to make the most of your meal so this holiday will be one you can give thanks for.

Turkey time

If you’re skipping hosting a big party this year, consider a smaller bird suitable for your family. This will save you money and still guarantee the traditional meal that you know and love. On the other hand, pretty soon grocers will start publishing sales for Thanksgiving items. If you’d like to opt for a big turkey, this can be something your family eats affordably for days as you enjoy quality time together.

More affordable side dishes

Since many may opt to skip the potlucks this year, this means you won’t need to haul a ton of sides around, or if you’re hosting, you can take some easier and cheaper shortcuts. Nobody will know the difference but you. A few of my favorites are stuffing using croutons (genius), canned cranberry sauce hacks, and even Trader Joe’s frozen shortcuts like mashed sweet potatoes. Honestly, these are great to use any year, but especially this year as you relax, let your hair down, and focus on giving thanks for time back.

Entertainment

I just heard that the parade will still be viewable on TV, so that’s great news if the parade is one of your family traditions. Another idea that is, of course, weather dependent, are lawn games. Thanksgiving games would be easy to set up outside. For example, try a Thanksgiving bean bag toss or a festive scavenger hunt.

Like all things, Thanksgiving won’t look the same this year. But that doesn’t mean you won’t have a lot to be thankful for with a shifted approach. Here’s to hoping for a wonderful rest of 2020 for all.

Kat’s Money Corner is posted on Dollars & Sense every Tuesday. Kat Hnatyshyn, when not blogging or caring for her little ones, is a manager with CommunityAmerica Credit Union. For more financial chatter, visit http://communityamerica.com.