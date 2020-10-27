With a little planning, you can avoid overspending during unusual holiday season

Take a few tips to keep holiday festive during pandemic. File photo

The holiday season might be the most wonderful time of the year for some, but for others, it’s cause for stress due to expenses.

Many hide the fact that they experience stress during the holiday season because they want to be festive, but they feel increasingly apprehensive about money as the holidays approach. But one thing the pandemic has done is force us to slow down and focus on our individual families. And with gatherings undoubtedly limited this year, this comes with some unique opportunities to save and avoid a debt trap. Here’s how you can scale back this year while maintaining beloved traditions:

Food costs

One budget category that’s likely to stay in the green this December is food and grocery expenses. Without the financial pressure of hosting events or contributing to potlucks or workplace gatherings, you will be saving a great deal. To keep the holiday traditions close to your heart, focus on preparing a really meaningful meal for yourself or your immediate family. Just because this year is different doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be special.

Extras

Midday Business News Sign up for a weekly look at Kansas City-area news and market information. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Although it’s not nearly as fun, you can expect to save some this year, as many traditional events will likely be canceled. This includes gift drawings, school functions, white elephant gifts and workplace contributions. As a thoughtful alternative, consider visiting Dollar Tree or the grocery store and packing small wrapped goodie bags for those you love, delivering them with care and safety precautions in place. It’s the thought that counts, even if you aren’t celebrating in the same ways.

Family gifts

If you’re like us, you get involved in extended family gift-giving during the holidays as well, especially for kiddos. One great idea is to have your loved ones start a group Amazon wish list in advance so you can take advantage of sales throughout the holiday season. This will save a ton, and you can send things straight to people instead of having to brave the stores.

If you are feeling a bit blue about celebrating the upcoming holiday season differently this year, I echo your sentiments. But, with a little forward thinking, this year can be just as meaningful as ever, and you’ll save some money in the process.

Kat’s Money Corner is posted on Dollars & Sense every Tuesday. Kat Hnatyshyn, when not blogging or caring for her little ones, is a manager with CommunityAmerica Credit Union. For more financial chatter, visit http://communityamerica.com.