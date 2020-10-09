From leaf peeping to pumpkin picking, a few affordable ways to have fun and stay safe

A trip to a pumpkin patch is an inexpensive, fun family outing. Getty Images

Fall is in the air and the weather has been beautiful. Being outdoors continues to be one of the safest ways to enjoy the seasons in 2020, and this week I’m sharing a few great ways you can make the most out of autumn:

Leaf watching

We are fully into leaf-changing season, and there are so many beautiful places to see the trees in transition. Even your favorite parks are showing off their autumn hues. Some of the best family moments have been spontaneous and not over overly planned. If you’d rather avoid some of the most popular spots, just keep it simple and enjoy a nearby park. You can even pack a picnic or bring the bikes along to extend your visit.

Pumpkin patches

There are many pumpkin patch options around town, but because fall is understandably a favorite season in the Midwest, I’ve heard they’ve been busy. If you want to consider a visit, I recommend using the power of social media to ask around about crowds so you can plan things out. This will give you a chance to mask up and visit a destination that best meets your needs.

Midday Business News Sign up for a weekly look at Kansas City-area news and market information. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Halloween displays

If it’s chilly out, hop in the car to go see some spectacular Halloween home displays around town. Much like the holidays, it can be very enjoyable to grab your favorite seasonal drink, pile into the car and drive around to look at home decorations and displays. Some are just as elaborate as the winter holidays. One of our employees has a display at 12241 South Rene St. in Olathe.

Like every season before it, the fall will look a bit different this year. But Mother Nature always delivers, and with these tips, you’ll be enjoying fall safely.

Kat’s Money Corner is posted on Dollars & Sense every Tuesday. Kat Hnatyshyn, when not blogging or caring for her little ones, is a manager with CommunityAmerica Credit Union. For more financial chatter, visit http://communityamerica.com.