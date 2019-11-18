She’s thankful most of her clients are good financial planners

Sandi Weaver counts her blessings this Thanksgiving.

This has been a good year. One reason? I work with awesome clients. Our little planning steps lead to big results.

Here’s a partial recap of some clients and steps. See if they apply to you. (Names changed for confidentiality.)

I’m grateful for Dale because I love working with socially-responsible or ESG portfolios. (ESG stands for environmental, social, governance.) The point is to invest in companies which try to do no harm. Dale wanted 50% of his portfolio invested in these companies.

Dale has saved well during his career and recently sold his publishing company interests. He still has some consulting income so we’re making the most of that by contributing to a SEP (pension) and an IRA for the tax deductions and tax-deferred growth.

He has a fascinating life and spends half his time overseas, with some teaching thrown in. We had to move quickly before he left to arrange for Medicare signup and we may be modifying his international medical coverage. I spoke with an agent on his behalf to get things moving, explaining the deadlines as I knew them. Dale connected the very next day and we’re now set to finish the process.

Let me introduce you to Tim and Mary. Most people who hire a financial planner do so because they don’t want to get into the weeds of this profession. But Tim is interested in markets and investments. We can talk shop. He understands the impact events have on the markets and on the portfolio. He understands risk and what’s realistic.

Mary is detailed and internet-savvy – handles e-signatures, snaring encrypted documents and responds with information we need. We move quickly with her on the other end. I so appreciate that.

Mary inherited a large taxable account from her mother. Tim and Mary have maintained a side gig in their profession, so we have earned income post-retirement. That’ll let us contribute to their IRAs but we’ll take the cash for that from the inherited taxable account and leave bank checking alone. We’ll still get the tax deduction.

Working with Sunny has been great. We needed to add some umbrella liability insurance. He sent in quotes from two insurers on the home, cars and umbrella. Both seemed high so I asked for a third quote and suggested an insurer. That came a week later. We’re in good shape now to add coverage we need and get more for our premium dollars. Ready for the next project.

How about Martha and Jill? Martha raised five children and lived to tell about it. Jill is a retired doctor. Both worked hard. Both have reminded me that financial planning, although highly enjoyable, is not an end unto itself. We do this to secure other aspects of our lives: retirement, medical care, lively vacations and to be there for adult children and grandchildren.

We have much to be thankful for.

Sandi Weaver is a Certified Financial Planning professional and member of the Financial Planning Association of Greater Kansas City. She works on the Wealth Management Committee in the Missouri Society of CPAs. She provides financial planning through Weaver Financial in Mission, KS.