Fall sales bring savings on everything from candy to electronics

Stock up on bulk candy after Halloween, as well as costumes, and seasonal games and crafts. File photo

After Halloween this week, the roller coaster of 2019 officially crests its final hill.

We’ll be speeding toward Thanksgiving and coasting on toward the end of the year before we know it. While you shop for the holidays, there are other purchases that may be smart to take advantage of this time of year.

Candy and costumes

Once Halloween is over, it’s a clearance free-for-all in most places. Stock up on bulk candy for next year, games and crafts for classroom parties or seasonal decor.

If you know you’ll want a classic costume next year, go ahead and grab one of those while it’s discounted. Even if you don’t think your kiddo will commit to a costume a year in advance (that’s to be expected), costumes can be shared with friends.

Appliances

It’s good news that this is the right time of year for buying new appliances. Before you take on all the turkeys, hams, pies and potatoes, if you have an aging appliance, treat yourself to a new model that can get the job done.

Electronics

Coming up on the holiday season, you’ll be happy to know that a lot of discounts are likely to come up on laptops, TVs, video games and smart home devices. Price drops are generally predicted to happen around late November around Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But even if you aren’t gifting an item, take advantage of the deals if you’re in the market.

Summer stuff

You won’t need it now, but if you’re already thinking ahead towards sunny, warm days, now might be a great time to start shopping. Patio furniture, planters and grills are all common sale items as the weather gets cooler and stores need to make room for winterizing products.

The closer we get to the holiday season and the end of the year, the more sales will pop up. Be an informed shopper, research your sales, buy what you need and you’ll have a very successful season.

Kat’s Money Corner is posted on Dollars & Sense every Tuesday. Kat Hnatyshyn, when not blogging or caring for her little ones, is a manager with CommunityAmerica Credit Union. For more financial chatter, visit http://communityamerica.com.