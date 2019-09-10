Can’t afford tickets to the Chiefs game? Celebrate affordably and in style

Celebrate the Chiefs in style, even if you can't afford tickets. The Kansas City Star

The time of year we’ve all been eagerly awaiting is finally here. While it’s amazing to be up-close to the action in the stadium, not everyone can swing the price of Chiefs tickets. But don’t let that affect your fandom.

Go all out on cheap decorations

Just because you’re not at the stadium doesn’t mean you need to feel like you’re in your living room on a regular Sunday afternoon. Hit the dollar store or Amazon for cheap balloons, streamers, football platters, and anything you can use to make noise when we hit the end zone.

Potluck it up

One of the best things about any sport is the camaraderie. Have your friends over for the game and do it on the cheap by inviting everyone to bring their favorite game day snack. Throw some burgers on the grill and you have a party fit for the kingdom.

Tailgate where you’re at

Odds are good your neighbors are Chiefs fans, too. Head out into the front yard with a cooler and a grill, and let the neighborhood join you.

Watch at a hotspot

So maybe you can’t afford tickets, but you can afford a plate of delicious wings. Head to a restaurant or sports bar with the game on and soak in the volume of all the rest of the fans around you. It will be as good as being at the game — with the benefit of instant replay.

How do you celebrate Chiefs football? Share your favorite tricks and traditions to make the most of the season, and inspire a fellow fan.

