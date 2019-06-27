From free to low-cost, these options will ensure the Fourth is a blast

The KC Riverfest celebration at Richard L. Berkley Riverfront Park is a sure hit for the family. File photo

Maybe your family celebrates the Fourth with backyard DIY traditions — or maybe you’re looking for someone else to plan the party. Here are just a few of the local options, ranging from totally free to an investment in fun.

▪ Community Days Parade

Nothing says America like a good old-fashioned parade. The Community Days Parade in Lenexa is an annual hometown tradition. Head to Old Town for the 10 a.m. parade and enjoy a free celebration of fun floats and more. It’s one of the longest Fourth of July parades in greater KC. It starts Thursday at 10 a.m. at Santa Fe Trail Drive and Pflumm Road.

▪ Fourth at the Farm

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

If you have a little one who is afraid of fireworks and the volume of the holiday, this daytime event at Deanna Rose Farmstead is a great way to spend the day.

Lawn games, a parade that welcomes all to participate, and a pig-calling contest will allow you to show off your American spirit. The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon at the Farmstead, 13800 Switzer Road in Overland Park. Admission is only $3; under 2 free.

▪ KC RiverFest

This is a huge event for families. Your ticket will get you access to live music, food and games, shows from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and an Aeroshell Aerobatic Team, and the most traditional piece of all: fireworks. The event runs from 3 to 11 p.m. at Berkley Riverfront park. Tickets are $5; kids 12 and under are free.

▪ Worlds of Fun Fourth of July Celebration

Why not make a day of it? Take the family to Worlds of Fun and enjoy all the regular attractions, plus food from Cotton Blossom BBQ and a big firework show. Visit worldsoffun.com and scroll down to the Fourth of July Celebration button for more information.

▪ Royals Game

Is there anything more American than baseball in summer? Grab tickets to the Royals game against Cleveland and celebrate your most patriotic Fourth yet. Visit mlb.com/royals for more information.

Kat Hnatyshyn, when not blogging or caring for her little ones, is a manager with CommunityAmerica Credit Union. For more financial chatter, visit http://communityamerica.com.